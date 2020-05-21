Lindsey Pelas Snaps A Selfie In A Plunging Pink Bodysuit

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas showed off her “genetically gifted” assets in one of her latest Instagram story uploads. On Wednesday, May 20, the model shared a photo of herself posing for the camera in a dangerously low-cut, carnation pink top.

Lindsey looked directly at the camera with a “come hither” stare. She held a black DSLR camera in one hand. She shot the photo from the waist up, capturing her massive chest in the picture.

The bodysuit boasted a deeply plunging neckline that showcased Lindsey’s ample cleavage and voluptuous bust, which almost spilled out of the tiny top. The garment featured fringe all along the neckline, which drew even more attention to Lindsey’s chest.

The ensemble made its way into forming an upside-down triangle below her chest, indicating that it was a one-piece. Her hips were on display, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. She wore a pair of light-wash denim bottoms over the outfit.

Lindsey sported a black, wide-brimmed beach hat that featured a black-and-gold chain in the center. As for her jewelry, she accessorized with medium-sized gold hoops in her ears.

Her icy blond locks were tucked behind her bare shoulders.

Lindsey’s brows appeared to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her sea green eyes.

Her upper and lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara, making the whites of her eyes stand out. Her waterline looked to be filled in with liner.

The bridge of her nose seemed to be dusted with highlighter.

Her cheeks appeared to be contoured and brushed with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, and her plump pout seemed like it was lined with a mocha-colored lipliner. Her lips seemed to be filled in with a frosty pink lipstick.

She used the TAN & DUST Instagram filter, an effect that she utilizes frequently. The filter made her already sun-kissed skin appear even more tanned. It also gave a white speckled look to the photo, giving it a vintage feel.

This is the second time Lindsey recently rocked the fringe on her Instagram, previously posting a three-photo slideshow on her Instagram grid. She wore a cleavage-baring white top with a deep V-neck, pairing the shirt with a distressed denim skirt. She wore a black suede vest over the ensemble, which featured a ton of fringe and matched her black boots.

In the caption of the photo, she wrote that she was “dancing in the desert,” and indeed, the snapshots made it appear as if she were twirling around as she stood on the sandy, arid ground.