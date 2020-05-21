Corrie Yee Shakes Her Booty In A Tiny Rainbow Bikini: ‘Fun In The Sun’

Corrie Yee took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a flirty update with her fans. The model flashed her curves while enjoying a day hanging out by the swimming pool.

In the racy video, Corrie looked hotter than ever as she rocked a barely-there rainbow string bikini. The skimpy top boasted thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, and did little to cover her massive cleavage.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while exposing her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display.

Corrie posed in an array of positions in the clip. She sat on a large inflatable unicorn raft, showcased her backside for the camera, and wore sultry expressions while staring into the lens. In the background, a clear blue sky could be seen, as well as tons of green foliage.

She had her dark hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that she flipped all around as she cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes.

Corrie’s 952,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the sexy upload. The video was viewed more than 5,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also left nearly 100 messages in the comment section during that time.

“Wow one beautiful lady,” one follower wrote.

“You look so beautiful Corrie,” another stated.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet,” a third social media user gushed.

“That’s an awesome freaking bikini you make it look great,” a fourth person declared.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about showing off her enviable curves for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and plunging dresses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie piqued the attention of her followers just last week when she flaunted her booty in a red thong bikini by the pool. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 260 comments.