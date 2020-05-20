Cindy Prado Rocks A Tie-Dye Ensemble In A Stunning Instagram Update

In her latest Instagram post, bombshell model Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a massive update in which she rocked a casual yet cute ensemble from the Australian brand White Fox, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The snaps from her post were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

The first shot was cropped at Cindy’s waist, so only her upper body was visible. She rocked a lilac tie-dye shirt with a loose-fitting silhouette and short sleeves. The shirt obscured her cleavage and hid her slim waist, but Cindy added her own style to the look by layering on the accessories. She added several gold necklaces, and seemed to have multiple pairs of gold earrings on as well. She also had on a pair of sunglasses from VEUX sunglasses, another Australian label.

The second snap was taken from a further away perspective, so more of Cindy’s outfit was on display. She paired the top with matching shorts in the same pastel tie-dye print. The shorts had a figure-hugging fit and showcased her slim hips and toned thighs, before ending just a few inches down her legs. She carried a black purse slung over her shoulder, and layered several gold bracelets on one wrist.

Cindy finished off the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and white socks as she walked the streets of Miami. Her long locks tumbled down her shoulders in effortless waves and blew in the wind.

In the fourth shot, Cindy peered over the tops of her sunglasses for a seductive close-up. Her lips were slightly parted as she gazed at the camera and her beauty look was minimal, with what appeared to be a soft pink hue on her lips and not much eye makeup.

Cindy included several more pics that showcased her ensemble and accessories, and explained in the caption about how a few accessories had the potential to transform a comfortable at-home ensemble into something more chic.

Her followers loved the post, and it received over 14,800 likes within just four hours. It also racked up 217 comments from her eager fans.

“Wow you are always sunshine,” one fan commented, finishing off his remark with a heart eyes emoji.

“Omg Perfect,” another follower added simply.

“Hair goals,” one fan said, envious of Cindy’s silky tresses.

“So beautiful,” another commented.

