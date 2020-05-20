Celeste Bright Sizzles In Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit With Snap Hooks

Celeste Bright was a vision in white in her latest Instagram update. On Wednesday, the model delighted her followers when she shared a post that featured her looking smoking hot in a sexy cut-out swimsuit.

The model’s swimsuit was white, and it featured sexy cut-out sections that made it seem more like a bikini than a one-piece. The top had a low-cut neck, which showed off her cleavage. Under her breasts was a small cut-out section that gave her followers a nice peek at the skin under her breasts. The suit had a large open section which exposed her belly and lower abdomen. The bathing suit also featured straps that went down the sides of the front that attached to the bottom of the suit with snap hooks, giving the swimsuit a unique look. For a finishing touch, it also had gold chains on the shoulder straps.

Celeste’s update consisted of three pictures that captured her in different poses. She appeared to be inside for two of the pictures and outside on a balcony for the last image.

The inside shots were similar, showing Celeste reclined on a sofa while posing on her side. The pose showed off her flat abs and curvy hips. She gave the outfit a sporty vibe by wearing a green baseball cap.

For the outside snapshot, Celeste was standing near the balcony railing. She faced the camera and stood with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her curvy figure. The pose also gave her fans a better look at the bathing suit as well as her body in it. She wore a serious expression while she played with her hair.

Celeste wore her hair down in loose waves that fell over her shoulders. She appeared to go with a light application of makeup that included mascara and a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and a cross pendant necklace.

In the caption, she wrote that the bikini came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Judging from the amount of flame emoji in the comments section, most of her followers loved the look. Dozens fans took a moment to leave flattering remarks.

“Stunning and extremely sexy,” one admirer wrote.

“What a beautiful babe,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“You look gorgeous,” a third follower chimed in.

Celeste certainly seems to know how to wear a bikini. Earlier this month, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a tiny purple bikini that left little to the imagination.