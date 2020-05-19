Jennifer Garner Rocks Her Pajamas, Does Laundry, And Dances On The Kitchen Counter In Funny Video

Jennifer's hilarious video also included a cameo by her cat and a glass of wine.

Jennifer Garner had her fans in hysterics with a video that she uploaded to her Instagram account on Monday. It showed the 48-year-old 13 Going on 30 star finding fun ways to make doing the laundry less of a chore.

While Jennifer’s ex-husband, her Daredevil costar Ben Affleck, has been enjoying a steamy budding romance with actress Ana de Armas, it looks like Jennifer has been busy ensuring that her and Ben’s three kids have plenty of clean clothes to wear. In the video that the actress shared with her 9.1 million Instagram followers, she was shown doing laundry in her kitchen. At the beginning of the video, Jennifer was wearing a pink T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. However, she made a few sudden wardrobe changes, thanks to the magic of video editing.

Jennifer’s kitchen island was completely covered with towering stacks of clothes. She was shown sorting clothing and sniffing a few items of apparel as the song “Think About Things” by Daði Freyr played. When the music’s tempo picked up, the actress started dancing by bouncing up and down. The video cut, and she was suddenly standing on her kitchen counter. After another cut, she was on a different part of the counter, and she was holding a full laundry basket.

Jennifer’s video included shots of the actress wearing protective face masks, lying on top of a pile of clothes, and cuddling her cute pet cat. The unfortunate feline tried leaping from Jennifer’s arms onto the kitchen island, but a small stack of clothes prevented the fluffy kitty from sticking the landing.

As the video neared its conclusion, viewers were treated to shots of Jennifer rocking a few different outfits and holding an armful of toilet paper rolls. Her final look was a dark blue silk pajamas set with classic white piping details and her initials embroidered on the chest.

In the last shot of the video, Jennifer was shown drinking a glass of wine and slowly spinning around.

Jennifer’s followers loved watching her get her groove on as she performed a common household chore. Since it was initially posted, her video has racked up over 486,000 likes and 16,000 comments.

“Your cat is gonna need some of that wine,” quipped comedian Fortune Feimster.

“Omg this is amazing!! The cat falling,” remarked Paralympics snowboarder Amy Purdy. “Yes we all needed this!”

“I didn’t know I needed this until I watched it 18 times in a row,” wrote one of Jennifer’s non-famous followers.

A number of fans also responded to her post by commenting on how they can relate to doing massive loads of laundry. However, her cat seemed to get even more mentions. The pampered puss also became a paparazzi darling on Monday. The Daily Mail published photos of Jennifer pushing the now-famous feline around in a stroller during a walk with her 11-year-old daughter Seraphina.