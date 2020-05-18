Lily Adrianne Sizzles In A Very Revealing Teal Teddy On Instagram

Kiwi model Lily Adrianne took to her Instagram account and brightened up her fans’ Sunday by posting a hot lingerie pic.

In the snap, Lily could be seen rocking a teal-colored teddy that featured a halterneck style, a plunging neckline, and large cutouts on both sides of her waist. The risque ensemble allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as her sexy thighs. That’s not all, but as the ensemble was made up of a lacy fabric, it allowed Lily to flaunt a glimpse of her nipples. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Lily appeared to have applied a beige foundation to match her sunkissed skin tone. She apparently dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore a nude shade of lipstick to accentuate her luscious pout, opted for lined eyes, and seemed to have finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

The hottie swept her raven-colored tresses to the right side and let them cascade over her shoulder and ample bosom.

The photoshoot took place outdoors and Lily apparently posed on the porch of a house. A white glass window could be seen in the background. She stood straight, held her hands behind her back, slightly puckered her lips, and looked toward the ground.

In the caption, Lily played a game with her followers and offered the winners a free subscription to her Only Fans account where she posts her uncensored snaps and videos. That apart, she also informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from the UK-based fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Within four hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the picture racked up more than 36,000 likes. That’s not all, but her most ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 2,300 messages to praise Lily’s amazing figure. Many of them also enthusiastically participated in the game to gain access to the model’s private account.

“You look absolutely amazing in that lingerie,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Damn, you are the definition of perfection. I can’t keep my eyes off you,” wrote another.

“You are extremely graceful and sexy! Will you go out with me?” a third admirer questioned.

“Wow, thickness overloaded,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Aside from her legions of followers, many models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Bethany Lily April, Bianca Taylor, and Theodora Moutinho.

A few days ago, Lily tantalized her fans by sharing yet another sultry picture in which she could be seen rocking a revealing pair of shorts that perfectly showcased her round booty.