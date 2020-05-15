Samantha ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Stunning New Instagram Share

Former Jersey Shore star Samantha Giancola, also known as “Sammi Sweetheart,” shared a stunning new photograph with her 3.1 million Instagram fans on Friday morning. She exhibited serious cleavage in the shot while dressed in a chic white outfit.

In the snap, Giancola wore a blazer with a plunging neckline. It appeared that she was wearing a glittering sheer bodysuit beneath her top that showcased her ample curves. The mesh covering had some assorted silver jewels embedded to add a touch of glamor. She accessorized with dangling earrings and a silver necklace. Her hair was styled with a side part, and her stylist maneuvered her thick, luxurious waves to cascade down her front.

Giancola’s makeup artist appeared to use false eyelashes to add a dramatic flair to her eyes, and it looked like she used shimmering eyeshadow on her inner corners and lids. The makeup application also seemed to include glossy pink lipstick, lots of highlighter, blush and an all-over foundation. Her eyebrows were groomed to perfection.

She sat in a white chair in front of a wall covered in an arrangement of white flowers. The reality star did not specify where the photograph was taken, but she did tag her hairstylist and makeup artist in both her photo and the caption. She wrote that she felt pretty in picture and added a blushing emoji and red heart emoji to her remark.

Within three hours of posting, the stunner’s Instagram post garnered more than 86,600 likes and over 900 comments. Fans flocked to her comments section to praise her beauty and admire her outfit and hairstyle. A few people theorized that Giancola might be trying out looks for her upcoming wedding to long-time boyfriend and fiancé Christian Biscardi.

“I’ve always loved your hair wavy or curled! You look so pretty!” gushed one fan, trailing their comment with a kissy face emoji.

“SIS THIS IS A LOOK. A WHOLE A** LOOK,” raved another admirer, emphasizing their point by adding several flame emoji to their comment.

“THOUGH THIS WAS MEGHAN MARKLE,” added a third person.

“Gorgeous you get better looking every day,” chimed in a fourth devotee.

Giancola’s former Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi liked her pic.

Yesterday, she shared a photo that appeared to be from the same photo shoot on her Instagram page. She wrote that she couldn’t get enough of her hair and makeup and felt very beautiful. She also added that her followers could sign up for a live makeup tutorial to learn how to create their own “glam looks.”