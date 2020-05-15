Kelsie Jean Smeby Flaunts Her Curves In A Pink-And-White Tie-Dye Tanning Bikini

Brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby stunned her 667,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update in which she showcased her curves in a barely-there tie dye tanning bikini. Kelsie didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be at home, as she posed lounging on a bed. Kelsie’s background was decorated almost entirely in shades of white, from an upholstered white headboard to white walls to white linens on her bed. She had a large pale pink pillow propped underneath her, and the neutral backdrop allowed her sun-kissed skin and vibrant bikini to truly pop.

The bikini top Kelsie wore had simple triangular cups that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The cups were connected with a clear strap, and the strap also stretched around her shoulders. The look showed off her chiselled stomach and sculpted shoulders, as she posed with one elbow resting on the bed and the other arm bent, her hand placed on the side of her head.

Kelsie paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same bold pink-and-white tie dye fabric. The bottoms featured a small triangular patch of fabric that covered up any NSFW areas, and clear straps that stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style elongated her legs and drew attention to her hourglass physique.

Though she was posing indoors, the clear straps would prevent her from getting any tan lines were she to spend some time out in the sun. The bikini was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, which Kelsie clarified by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Kelsie’s brunette locks were slicked back in a low bun, and she wore no accessories apart from a ring and a pair of small hoop earrings. She altered her pose only slightly for the second snap, continuing to showcase her curvaceous physique while lounging in bed.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 15,700 likes within just 12 hours, including a like from blond bombshell Hannah Palmer. The post also received 384 comments from Kelsie’s fans within the same time span.

“Omg hottie alert,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely perfect,” another fan said, followed by a single flame emoji.

“Wow!! Just incredible!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Sexy as always,” another added.

Kelsie seems to like Fashion Nova’s tanning bikinis, whether she’s posing for snaps indoors or outdoors. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie shared another double update in which she rocked a very similar style of bikini from Fashion Nova, although the clear straps were paired with a nude fabric rather than the vibrant pink-and-white printed material her latest bikini was made of.