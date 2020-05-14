Latina Bombshell Eriana Blanco Shows Off Killer Body In Silver Bikini

Eriana Blanco captured the attention of thousands of her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 13, with a new update that showed her in a bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Florida native — whose heritage includes Cuban and Chilean, according to the website Famous Birthdays— was featured lying on her back across a beige, soft-looking towel. The photo was taken selfie-style as Blanco appeared to be holding the camera to the left, trying to fit it as much of her torso as possible. Her body was propped up while one of her legs was bent, helping to showcase her tight midriff. Blanco cut out her head from the picture, keeping the focus solely on her midsection.

Black opted to wear a two-piece bathing suit in a stylish print created by several asymmetrical silver shapes. When combined, the little bits made up a mosaic-like pattern that looked slightly like a snakeskin print. On her lower body, she had on a pair of bikini bottoms with medium-sized straps that were placed high on her sides, helping to accentuate her hourglass figure. The U-shaped front was low, allowing Blanco to show off her lower stomach.

She paired it with a matching top with an underwire structure that pushed against her chest. It included a cut-out in the center that further exposed her cleavage. Its thick straps went over her shoulders while two thinner ones wrapped around her back. Her bikini was from Fashion Nova, she shared.

In her caption, Blanco asked her fans to rate the photo on a scale from 1 to 10, and noted that she can’t wait to go to the beach.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 26,600 likes and upwards of 465 comments. Instagram users used the opportunity to gush over her body and to compliment Blanco on her overall beauty.

“Beautiful lady and precious body pure beauty queen,” one user wrote.

“You have the best waist ever,” noted another admirer.

“[Y]ou are simply breathtaking,” a third fan replied.

“[Y]ou are s[uch] a beautiful goddess,” added a fourth fan.

Blanco is no stranger to rocking swimsuits on her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another example in which she wore a tiny, purple snakeskin-print bikini. The top was a lavender tone and had a cutout in the center. Her bikini bottoms matched her top, and they featured a high waistline and a high leg cut. The tag on the post showed that the ensemble was from Fashion Nova, like the one from today’s post.