Chloe Saxon Pulls Down Her Pants To Expose Racy Black Lingerie Set: ‘Good Jeans’

Chloe Saxon went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday afternoon. The stunning model let it all hang out while getting sexy for the camera.

In the racy snap, Chloe looked smoking hot as she went shirtless and pulled her jeans down around her thighs in order to expose her black lingerie underneath.

The bra boasted sheer lace material and daring cutouts that showcased her massive cleavage and underboob. The garment also put her toned arms and shoulders on display.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. They also featured revealing cutouts in the front. Chloe’s flat tummy, round booty, and tiny waist could also be seen in the snaps. She accessorized the look with a gold necklace.

In the first photo, Chloe posed with her body shifted to the side as she tucked her thumbs into the waistline of her jeans and arched her back. In the second shot, she gave a sultry stare into the camera with her lips parted.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the locks in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders.

She also sported a bombshell makeup look. The application looked to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

Her face appeared to be given a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the glam look with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Chloe’s 730,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first two hours after they were shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 300 messages.

“Tennnn outttaaaaa Ten,” one follower stated.

“You are beyond beautiful,” another said.

“You’re looking so unreal babe!” a third social media user wrote.

“Absolutely amazing beautiful!” a fourth person commented.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about flaunting her hourglass figure in sexy ensembles for her online pics. She’s often seen rocking scanty lingerie, tight dresses, and sexy bikinis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently thrilled fans when she posed in a racy red lingerie set while lounging in her bed. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 20,000 likes and nearly 400 comments to date.