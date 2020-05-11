Katy Perry’s Baby Girl Appears To Be Flipping The Bird In New Ultrasound Photo Shared On Mother’s Day

Katy Perry believes her unborn daughter just appeared to give her the middle finger in a new ultrasound scan the singer shared with Instagram. The American Idol judge delighted her social media followers with the video which has been liked 3,814,782 times and counting thus far. In the post, Katy allowed her fans an intimate look at her unborn baby girl is doing, including sharing what she believes are some choice emotions the little girl has towards her mother even before they meet face-to-face.

The hilarious clip shows Katy’s real name in the upper left-hand corner of the sonogram film, Kathryn Hudson. You can hear the baby’s heartbeat and see the little girl moving in the clip. Slowly the baby’s hands move until one of their fingers stands straight up, leading Katy to believe the daughter she shares with fiance Orlando Bloom is flipping them off.

Katy is heard speaking to a technician in the clip, laughing, “she’s literally giving me the middle finger.”

The American Idol judge is currently awaiting the birth of her first child with Orlando, set to arrive this summer. She and the actor were reportedly ready to tie the knot this June. “It was all set for Japan with 150 guests,” a source close to the couple told People Magazine. “Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant… they were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

Since that period of time, the singer has been holed up in the home she and her fiance share, filming remote episodes of American Idol and awaiting the birth of their daughter. This will be the second child for Orlando, who shares a son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy has made the most of her pregnancy while filming remote episodes of American Idol, hiding her growing bump in costumes ranging from Dumbo’s mother for Disney Night to a giant roll of toilet paper.

Fans of the singer loved the clip, which she shared appropriately enough, on Mother’s Day.

“As my mother would say, ‘Paying for your raising,’ ” joked one follower.

“Babycat is such a mood,” said a second Instagram user of the cute sonogram video.

“Awww so cute love you Katy you gonna be a good mother and we all know that,” remarked a third fan.

“You’ll be a beautiful mom and the best one ever! Love you! Happy Mother’s Day!” stated a fourth follower of the pop superstar.