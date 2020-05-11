Jon & Kate Gosselin’s Daughter Mady Shares Photos From Family’s Outdoor Mother’s Day/Birthday Celebration

The 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' stars' 19-year-old daughter says her family had a 'special' celebration as her siblings turned 16.

Mady Gosselin shared photos from her family’s joint birthday and Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday. The 19-year-old daughter of reality stars Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin took to Instagram to reveal that her family spent the big day at a local park.

On May 11, the Gosselin sextuplets — Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah — turned 16, and both of their parents marked the occasion with social media posts that did not include photos of the birthday teens.

But big sister Mady shared several photos that showed her four of her sextuplet siblings playing croquet and hanging out at a Pennsylvania park. In a short video clip, Kate Gosselin can be seen in the background as she spends her Mother’s Day with some of her kids at the dual celebration. Several of the Gosselins are wearing masks for the outdoor party.

In the caption to the slideshow, Mady described the celebration as “special.”

When one commenter questioned why the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 stars were wearing masks at an outdoor park, Mady clapped back to explain that her family was being cautious during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a public park so there were other people present,” Mady wrote. “We wear the suggested protective gear out of courtesy to others. Besides, it’s better to be safe rather than sorry!”

Other fans couldn’t believe the sextuplets, first seen on the family’s TLC reality show when they were babies, are 16 years old already.

“It’s crazy that the 6 are 16 what the heckkk!!!!” one fan wrote. “I remember watching them first walk, talk, I watched all of your childhoods and I don’t regret it!!”

“Y’all have gotten so big,” another added.

“Happy 16th to your sisters and brothers. What a busy day!” a third fan wrote to Mady.

Kate Gosselin rarely posts to social media, but Mady has kept fans updated on her family with Instagram updates and TikTok videos with some of her siblings.

Fans of the fractured family know that Mady, her twin Cara, and four of the sextuplets live with Kate, while their father Jon has custody of Collin and Hannah. The Gosselin family’s estrangement has made headlines over the past few years, but in recent interviews, Jon has expressed hope that the sextuplets’ 16th birthday could mark a change.

“What I’m waiting for is my two kids who live with me — when they drive — they have every right to drive to their siblings’ school and pick the kids up and Kate can’t stop them,” Jon said earlier this year, per Radar Online. “I’m hoping that will break down a lot of tension between the siblings.”