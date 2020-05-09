Hilde Osland Playfully Tugs At Her Bra Strap In A Sizzling Lingerie Snap

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers after leaving little to the imagination in a sultry new lingerie shot.

In the picture, Osland sizzled in a pink satin set with lace detailing around the hems. The peachy hue was not only a perfect color for spring, but also expertly accentuated the model’s sun-kissed skin.

The top part of the ensemble consisted of an underwire bra, with cups that were half satin material and half lace. The cut featured a very neckline, exposing a massive amount of Osland’s cleavage. in addition, “Lounge” was printed along the band, showcasing the maker of the set.

Osland completed the look with a pair of matching panties. Like the top, the garment was part satin, with lace taking over along the hip. The sides of the undies were pulled up to nearly reach Osland’s belly button, serving to accentuate her hourglass figure. Like the bra, the bottoms also featured a band with “Lounge” printed on it.

Osland accessorized with a number of stacked necklaces, hoop earrings, and a knotted gold bracelet. Her long blond hair was messy and side-swept in a sultry bed-head style.

The Instagram star added to the sizzling nature of the shot with a muted smokey eye, consisting of what appeared to be eyeliner and mascara that highlighted her bright blue eyes. Along with a white manicure, Osland completed the look with what appeared to be a sweep of peach blush across her cheekbones and a matching matte lip.

Osland posed in a narrow hallway, angling her body slightly to show off the curves of her hip and bosom. One hand rested on the wall, while the other tugged at her bra strap. Osland offered the camera the smallest of smiles while angling her chin down slightly to convey an aura of shyness despite the sultry attire.

Fans loved the new upload, and awarded the shot over 36,000 likes and more than 860 comments in just half an hour.

“You’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous,” raved one fan, adding a red heart.

“So perfect and pretty Hildee,” gushed a second, along with a lovestruck face emoji.

“Wow what a beauty… insane,” wrote a third, also employing the lovestruck face — though this comment used four of them in a row.

“What an angel,” concluded a fourth.

This is not the first time that Osland has modeled lingerie for Lounge Underwear. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the model had recently floored her fans in another set from the company — this time consisting of a cropped t-shirt and electric blue underwear ensemble.