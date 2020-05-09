Martha Hunt Flaunts Underboob In New Topless Pic

Martha Hunt took to her Instagram page yesterday to share a black-and-white photo of herself going topless in a pair of jeans. She appeared to be having a great time and smiled widely as she showed off her underboob to the delight of her many followers.

In the snap, the Victoria’s Secret Angel leaned against a blank wall and propped out her right leg. She placed her hand on the top of her chest in an effort to censor herself and rocked a pair of tight pants. The jeans had a high waistline and flattered her figure, leaving her booty on show.

Martha wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle with a center part, and her locks had lots of volume with her light highlights popping against her darker roots.

She glanced to her right and appeared to be wearing little makeup, if any. At the least, it looked like she sported dark lipstick although she seemed to go foundation-free with her freckles showing on her nose.

The model kept things simple with no visible accessories, and the tag revealed that the photographer was Jason McDonald.

Furthermore, the backdrop had a black vertical line with a small black accent that could have been a modern, closet door.

Her many followers have liked the update over 34,600 times, and plenty of people left compliments in the comments section.

“Your smile I’m really happy,” declared a devotee.

“You are glowing u must be drinking a lot of water,” observed a second fan.

“Or maybe it’s bc she’s THE martha hunt,” suggested a third supporter.

Others responded to her caption about “rebirth.”

“The past is over and the future does not exist yet,” wrote a fourth social media user.

Martha shared another post a few days ago that was a collage of nine images. The one that she shared most recently was featured in the middle center, and it appears to be her favorite shot out of the lot.

Martha often shows off her figure on social media, and in another update from January 11, put the focus on her long legs. In the photo, the VS Angel sat on a white ledge with views of the beach, palm trees, and the ocean. She wore an off-the-shoulder one-piece swimsuit in a muted yellow tone. She propped up her left foot on the ledge and extended her right leg in front of her, resting her feet on bright red cushions.