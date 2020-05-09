Anita Herbert Shows Off Amazing Body Trannsformation In Side-By-Side Bikini Photos

Anita Herbert showed her 2.3 million Instagram followers how her body has transformed during her fitness journey on Friday. In the shared image, the Hungarian fitness model shared side-by-side bikini photos of herself. In the older photo, Anita wore a thong-cut snakeskin bikini that exposed slim hips and a narrow derriere. Her arms, shoulders, and legs also lacked the muscle definition that her fans are used to seeing in her Instagram uploads.

In the more recent photo, Anita wore a black thong bikini, which flaunted the gains that she has developed over the years. Her glutes looked more pronounced and her legs more chiseled. Her upper body also looked very sculpted as well. In both photos, Anita wore her straight black hair loose. In the newer photo, it was swept over one shoulder as she sipped from a mug.

In her caption, Anita admitted that she used to feel insecure about her small posterior. She also wrote that she invested lots of time and effort into building her glutes, revealing that she made lots of missteps along the way.

The post has been liked more than 16,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, Anita’s fans shared positive reactions to her photo.

“And that is why I recommend you to all my friends!! You are a queen!!” one Instagram user wrote

“I love and admire your determination and willpower,” a second person commented before they added a flexed bicep emoji to their comment.

And several commenters expressed excitement about being a part of her paid fitness program.

“I can’t wait!!!!” a third commenter wrote. “I want to see huge changes in my butt, legs, belly. Hell…. my whole damn body!”

“You are the best @anita_herbert I have seen the best results with you!!!” a fourth gushed. “Now I’m back and hooked for life.” ‘

One fan also wrote that they liked how Anita’s butt looked in both photos.

Anita flaunted her physique in the Instagram post just before this one as well. In that photo, she rocked a curve-hugging little black dress and ruching on the skirt.

“Anyone else excited to finally get dolled up again and actually go somewhere!” she wrote in the caption.

The post has been liked more than 35,000 times, as of this writing.