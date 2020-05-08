Suzy Cortez Flaunts Famous Thighs And Booty In Mismatched Bikini

Suzy Cortez ended the workweek with a sexy new photo that showed her clad in a mismatched bikini. The Friday afternoon upload was the perfect treat for her 2.2 million fans.

The Brazilian babe as sitting on the edge of a khaki-colored cushion in her latest social media appearance, which was an instant hit. She was surrounded by a few gorgeous green bushes and a metal structure, though she did not share her exact location with fans. It looked to be a beautiful day with a bright blue sky overhead and only a few puffy white clouds. Suzy stared off into the distance with a sensual gaze while flaunting her famous figure in a tiny bikini.

Suzy stunned in a bandeau-style top that boasted a dark black fabric. The piece sat low on her chest, exposing plenty of cleavage thanks to the angle in which she was posed. A small glimpse of her fit arms and trim tummy was also in view.

Instead of matching bottoms, Suzy sported a pair of navy swim shorts on her lower half. The sexy swimwear left her legs entirely exposed as well as her pert derriere. The garment also featured a high waistband that drew attention to her tiny midsection.

In her caption, she kept things simple and used only a few hashtags.

It terms of accessories, Suzy didn’t go very big. The model wore a solid white visor that shielded her sun-kissed skin from the powerful rays. She tucked her hair on the sides of her ears, and it cascaded over her shoulders and chest. She looked to be wearing a minor application of glam, which helped to highlight her stunning features. It seemed like Suzy lined her cheeks with blush and highlighter and focused the rest of the attention on her eyes, which appeared to be lined with mascara and eyeliner.

The post has been a hit with fans so far, racking up over 3,300 likes and 89 comments in a matter of minutes. Many of her fans commented on her fantastic figure while a few others couldn’t find the right words and used emoji instead.

“Suzy, I love your legs!” one fan commented with the addition of a single red heart emoji.

“Beautiful and beautiful all brunette,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Delicious, nice legs love bumbun,” one more chimed in with a few red hearts.

This past weekend, Miss BumBum World 2019 added another fiery upload to her page that showed her in a bra and panties. That post garnered rave reviews from fans.