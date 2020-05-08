Madi Edwards Snaps A Selfie In Tiny, Black Lounge Underwear On Instagram

Madi Edwards showed fans what she has been wearing in quarantine in a new post on Instagram on Thursday evening. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she rocked a black lingerie set from Lounge Underwear and snapped a mirror selfie. The skintight set left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her curves.

The photo showed Madi standing in what appeared to be a hallway or entryway in her Los Angeles, California home. The brown, round frame of a mirror on the wall ahead of Madi could be seen. The reflection showed Madi standing in front of a white wall, a set of double doors, and a chandelier. Light appeared to be shining into the room from off-camera, as the rays washed over part of Madi’s body and highlighted her tan skin.

Madi’s look included a black sports bra-style top with slightly sheer mesh sides. Fans could catch a glimpse of Madi’s busty chest via the see-through fabric. In addition, the low cut of the top barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center.

Madi’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the thong remained low on Madi’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts also exposed her long, lean legs and pert derriere.

Madi accessorized her outfit with layered silver necklaces, a ring, and a silver bangle on her wrist. She held her phone in front of her face, so her makeup look was not visible. However, fans could see that she wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves that fell over her shoulders.

Madi posed at a slight angle with her back arched and booty popped in a way that emphasized her curves. She flexed her ab muscles and pulled her arms away from her body to give a full view of her lingerie.

The post garnered more than 15,000 likes and just over 100 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Madi’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are so amazing babe,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“You look incredible girl!” another user added.

“You look amazing in this color,” a third follower wrote.

Madi always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she posed in a poppy field while rocking some tight Daisy Dukes and a tank top.