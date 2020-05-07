Sasha Ferro Flaunts Incredibly Toned Body In Mismatched Bikini: ‘I Really Miss The Beach’

Sasha Ferro took to Instagram to showcase her killer figure in a revealing mismatched bikini. The 21-year-old posted the new update on May 7 and showed her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she showcased the sexy ensemble.

Sasha was snapped outdoors, although she did not share the exact location of the place. In the photo, she stood front and center with her legs apart and left foot forward. Her hands remained on the sides as she looked down. It appeared that the pic was taken late afternoon when the sun was almost setting. The sunshine that enveloped her body was not as bright, but it did make her skin glow.

Several tattoos were spotted on her body. One looked like an inverted triangle, seen just below her collar bone, and a flower-like design in between her bust. The third ink was a tiger, found on her left forearm, and the last one was a silhouette of a rose on her right upper arm.

The Argentinian model rocked a mismatched two-piece swimsuit for the photos. The red top boasted classic triangle-style cups that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. She wore the tiny straps uniquely. Instead of tying the straps over her neck, she criss-crossed them and tied around her chest.

She sported white bottoms that were just as skimpy, featuring a narrow waistband that clung to her slender hips. The garment had a low-cut design, highlighting her taut stomach and chiseled abs. The high leg cuts also helped elongate her lean legs. She completed her skimpy attire by sporting a pair of white sneakers.

For the look, Sasha did not go overboard with jewelry and only wore stud earrings. While half of her face was covered by her sunglasses, it seemed like she sported some makeup that consisted of darkened eyebrows and pink lipstick. Her blond locks were down, parted in the middle, and styled straight.

The model wrote a short caption about missing her pre-lockdown life where she could spend time at the beach.

Sasha’s 1.2 million followers were quick to comment on her latest share. As of this writing, the new snapshot garnered over 134,000 likes and upward of 920 comments. Many of her social media admirers flocked to the comments section to drop praises for her fit physique.

“You look so hot! That body is unreal. This makes me regret eating that burger earlier,” one of her fans commented.

“You look good in red, well white also, but the bright color brings out your tanned skin,” wrote another follower.

“I have always been a fan. Beautiful is an understatement,” added a third admirer.