Ana Cheri Shows Off Assets And Curvy Figure In Tiny White Dress

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri stole hearts worldwide on social media after she posted a beautiful new snapshot of herself on Thursday, May 7. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the new content for her 12.5 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of plenty.

The 33-year-old took center stage in the image as she was snapped outdoors. She could be seen basking in the sun’s rays as she exuded a happy, yet sultry vibe. Ana posed in a lemon orchard while she held a single lemon up with her left hand. Meanwhile, her right hand was raised up to her brunette hair, which was styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back. Furthermore, she shared a wide smile with the camera, as she stared directly into its lens.

She looked to be rocking a full face of makeup for the photo that complemented her olive skin tone and highlighted her natural features. The application appeared to include foundation, blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, a nude lipstick, and mascara. Still, it was her enviable curves that stood out as she showed off her figure in a tiny white dress.

The dress, which featured two thin straps that went over the model’s shoulders and down her back, was designed with a ruched material that scrunched up alongside her body. The garment’s plunging neckline demanded some attention as well, as it drew eyes towards Ana’s full-figured assets and exposed a bit of sideboob. The dress further showed off Ana’s curvaceous hips and her bodacious derriere as it was very short and featured a slit on its left side.

Ana finished the look off with a thin gold bangle on her left wrist.

The model did not include a geotag in the post, but joked with her followers, telling them to “make that lemonade” in the post’s caption. She further revealed that her dress was manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company that she is partnered with.

The vibrant image garnered a great deal of support from fans, accumulating more than 35,000 likes in just the first 40 minutes after going live. An additional 300 followers also opted to praise the beauty on her figure, looks, and outfit in the comments section.

“So cute,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Perfect body,” a second fan asserted.

“You are so stunning,” a third admirer added.

“Beautiful as always,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Ana is no stranger to sharing sizzling snaps of herself in daring dresses. On April 23, she wowed her fans after she sported a lilac satin dress that did not conceal much, per The Inquisitr. The post has received nearly 200,000 likes.