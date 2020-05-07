Brazilian Hottie Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Sculpted Bod In Skimpy Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima showed off her spectacular figure to her nearly 4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 6, with a new update that saw her in a skimpy bikini.

The two-photo slideshow captured the Brazilian fitness model in what looked to be a bathroom as she stood in front of a mirror. She held her phone near her face to snap the two selfies. In the first, she faced the viewer, putting her sculpted abs and wide hips on display. The second showed her sitting on the counter with her back to the camera, showcasing her toned derriere.

Lima sported a two-piece bathing suit in mismatched colors and prints. Her bikini top was solid white and boasted a classic triangle cut. The triangles were spaced out wide on her torso, giving her fans quite a view of her ample cleavage.

Lima teamed her top with a pair of bottoms in an abstract print in black against varying shades of green. The bottoms featured thick straps that tied on the sides, which she wore high on her body. The front remained low, allowing Lima to show off her tight stomach. The swimsuit was from her brand, Brukinis, according to the tag.

She wore her highlighted blond hair in a middle part and styled down. In the first photo, Lima brushed her hair over her shoulders, while in the second they fell onto her back.

In the caption, Lima transcribed the message written on the back of her phone case.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 105,000 likes and over 1,000 likes. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Lima’s beauty, often referencing her caption.

“A pretty girl like Barbie doll,” one user wrote, trailing the message with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful silhouette,” replied another fan, pairing the comment with peaches, a red heart, fire, heart-eyes emoji and an emoji blowing a heart kiss.

“Very beautiful. I am definitely interested,” a third one chimed in, trailing the words with a series of emoji similar to the above.

“Absolutely stunning,” added another, including a couple of blue heart emoji at the end of the comment.

Lima often posts snapshots of herself clad in pieces from her collection to promote it via social media, but she also likes to mix things up. Most recently, she took to the social media app to share a photo in which she rocked a cheeky lingerie set, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The bra featured bright green straps and red piping around the edges. The lower half consisted of a thong-cut bottom displaying the image of a plump strawberry.