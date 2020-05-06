Laci Kay Somers Leaves Little To The Imagination In White String Bikini

Model Laci Kay Somers wowed her fans by flashing a lot of skin in her latest Instagram update. The post featured her wearing a string bikini that did not leave much to the imagination.

Laci’s revealing two-piece swimsuit was white — a color the flattered her smooth, tan skin. The top featured a halter-style neck and triangle cups that showed off plenty off her cleavage as well as a peek of underboob and side boob. The bottoms were also skimpy with strings that tied into loopy bows on the sides of her hips. A sparkly belly piercing drew the eye to her taut tummy.

The model kept all distractions to a minimum and posed against a blank grey wall. She stuck out her tongue and flashed the peace sign with one hand while holding a section of her hair with her other hand. The snap captured her from the front as she stood at a slight angle, giving her fans the best shot of curvaceous figure. She had one hip cocked to the side, flaunting the curve of her hip and toned thighs. The stance also showed of her incredibly flat abs as well as her ample chest.

Laci’s long hair was parted on the side, and the ends were curled. She wore sections of it over her shoulders. As for makeup, she appeared to be wearing a light coat of foundation that smoothed her skin along with a pink shade of lipstick. Her eyes looked to be framed with thick lashes and a pink shade of eye shadow. She also sported a white polish on her nails.

In the caption, she urged her admirers to comment on the post, adding that she would give them some love.

Her followers obliged and left plenty of remarks, with most of them remarking on how sensational she looked in the bathing suit.

“You look stunning huni [sic], hope you have an awesome week!!” gushed one fan.

“omg you are the most beautiful woman in the world,” a second admirer commented.

“You’re so pretty laci and you look stunning!!!!!” raved a third Instagram user.

“Beauty Queen!!!! You are my forever Crush!!!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Laci seems to know just what her Instagram fans like to see, and she regularly updates her account with pictures that show her squeezing her body into minuscule outfits. Not too long ago, she flashed plenty of skin in a set of navy blue lingerie.