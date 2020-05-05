Gabby Epstein Teases In Barely-There Bikini Top For Poolside Pic

Summer’s hottest days may remain in a future forecast for much of the world, but Australian actress and Instagram star Gabby Epstein is already bringing the sizzle. Epstein’s latest post on Instagram features a poolside picture of the 26-year-old bombshell in a skimpy bikini, with a top that almost isn’t there at all.

Although the post’s caption is short and sweet — “pool day” — Epstein’s striking visage tells a story of at least 1,000 words; the 500 or so we’ve got for you now only begin to paint the picture.

With the pool in the background, Epstein stands front and center in the shot with her wavy, blonde hair fanning out at each side and long strands resting over her right shoulder. Her piercing eyes are focused on the camera’s lens as she pulls at her bikini top with her hands on both sides. The top is tied together with a loose knot at the front and Epstein has one end of the fabric clenched in her teeth and between her lips in a manner most seductive.

Her multi-colored bikini bottom is largely just outside the photo frame, but her bare midriff is nearly as prominent as her chest in the snapshot. Meanwhile, her body’s shape seemingly jumps out of the picture thanks to the contrast between her flawless skin and the scenery behind her.

Photographer Natalie Imgraben is tagged in the post.

Epstein, who currently has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, has made a habit of sharing hot snapshots on the platform. On April 30, Epstein uploaded a picture of herself in a neon green bikini that left little to the imagination, as reported by Inquisitr. Her most recent photo post blew up on IG in short order, garnering 10,000 likes in just 30 minutes after being published. And fans who have commented on the post are voicing their appreciation for the stunning visual.

“I’m in love with you,” professed on fan, with a heart emoji tagged on at the end for emphasis.

“Better than a spicy margarita,” opined another.

Meanwhile, another commenter compared Epstein to There’s Something About Mary star Cameron Diaz. While that comparison was undoubtedly intended as a compliment, Epstein has a flair and an appeal that are both all her own and stand apart from any sort of comparison that can be made.

Of course, Epstein knows better than most how to capture the imagination of admirers and fans with her pose. She has been modeling since the age of 15 and has worked with the likes of Women’s Best fitness products (for whom she’s served as a brand ambassador) as well as Young & Reckless.