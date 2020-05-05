‘Playboy’ Model Kourtney Reppert Flaunts Cleavage In Candy Pink Swimsuit

Kourtney Reppert looked smoking hot in a photo she posted on her Instagram account recently. The former Playboy model wore a swimsuit that left very little to the imagination and displayed every inch of her voluptuous figure. She also left a titillating message to her fans in her caption.

“When life gives you curves… flaunt them,” the buxom model advised. The sentiment resonated with Kourtney’s 1.4 million followers. They flocked to view the snap and give the model some valuable feedback in the comments section.

The mother-of-one wore a candy pink one-piece swimsuit that had a plunging neckline. Her ample bust threatened to pop from their snug confines. Nevertheless, the fabric clung to her flawless physique and accentuated her stunning hourglass figure. The swimwear ended high on her hips and showed off her toned thighs.

Kourtney wore her blond hair in a middle-path. She styled her hair in soft waves and allowed it to frame her pretty face as it cascaded down her shoulders and back. She accentuated her blue eyes with some makeup and appeared to be wearing pink lipstick.

The model held a denim jacket and sunglasses in her hand. Her only other accessory was a necklace that she wore around her neck. The blue-stoned pendant glistened and drew the eye upward toward her voluminous cleavage.

Since it seemed to be a bright and sunny day, Kourtney posed outside for the stunning shot. She leaned against a wooden frame, tilted her head to the side and looked directly at the camera. She then smiled confidently at the camera and cocked her hips at an angle. The dappled light from the sun caught her golden hair and framed her face with a soft glow. In the background, one can see a brick wall, a staircase, and a small patch of grass.

The social media influencer has a growing fan base of 1.4 million people on Instagram alone. She consistently shares sweet and sexy images with her fans and, in turn, they frequent her pages. This particular photo has already accumulated close to 14,000 likes in the short period since she posted it. An abundance of fans also took to the comments section to wax lyrical about her beauty.

“Oh my gosh one of my faves of you,” one fan raved.

Another fan paid her a compliment.

“I love it when you smile ???? so beautiful!” he said.

A third Instagram user referenced the curves she mentioned in her caption. He thought that Kourtney had “some absolutely gorgeous curves.”