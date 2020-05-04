Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Figure In Curve-Hugging Romper & Shares Truck Cabin Adventure Highlights

Instagram model Sara Underwood took to social media on Monday morning to show off the truck cabin she and her beau have created. While plenty of her fans were amazing by the creative structure, it looks like the series of sultry snapshots were the focus of many people’s attention.

Sara’s new Instagram post contained 10 photos showing her posing in and alongside the truck cabin she travels in with her boyfriend Jacob Witzling. She included a handful of hashtags she created highlighting that they are embracing the van life and tiny house movement.

The first photo in Sara’s series showed her standing at the back of the truck cabin. She had her blond hair styled into two low buns and she had a serious expression on her face. She was wearing cozy booties along with a short form-fitting romper. The mauve-and-gray romper created a casual-yet-sexy vibe and Sara stood with one hip cocked to accentuate her curves.

A couple of other photos in the series showed Sara wearing a one-piece bathing suit that showcased her pert derriere and alluring cleavage. The truck cabin and scenery were both stunning in all of these shots, but fans could not resist the allure of the former Playboy model’s figure either.

More than 25,000 of Sara’s 9.2 million fans liked this stunning series of photos in the first 45 minutes after she had initially shared it. Dozens of comments piled up as well with people praising the model’s beauty and creativity.

“You are such a breath of fresh air when it’s really needed don’t understand the critics,” noted one follower.

“@saraunderwood the last picture will forever be my favorite. SO BEAUTIFUL and truly defines LOVE,” wrote a fan.

“Amazing pictures of that sweet truck and your beautiful body,” shared someone else.

“Finest woman on the planet,” praised another fan.

Sara frequently shows the truck cabin along with the cabin she and Jacob have built in the woods and her followers are always in awe of the creations. Of course, the former Playboy model frequently poses next to the cabins in sexy rompers, lingerie sets, bodysuits, and bikinis, creating a scene that tends to be impossible for her fans to ignore.

The popular Instagram model knows that her followers go absolutely wild over her lingerie and bikini snaps. However, she has a knack for raising temperatures with relatively basic ensembles like the romper she is wearing in this initial photo and few others can make typically basic outfits look so alluring.