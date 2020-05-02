Chris Hayes Responds To Backlash Received For Covering Accusations Against Joe Biden

On Friday, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes responded to the backlash he received for covering sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, reports The Hill.

On Wednesday night, Hayes examined the accusations Alexandra Tara Reade made against Biden, the Democratic Party‘s presumptive presidential nominee. Reade, who worked in Biden’s Senate office, claims the former vice president sexually assaulted her in 1993. Hayes analyzed the accusations, concluding that they need to be investigated, even if some Democrats feel uncomfortable with the fact that their party’s presidential nominee is being accused of a sex crime.

But, apparently, thousands did not see the situation that way. By Thursday, the hashtag #FireChrisHayes was trending on Twitter, demonstrating that the anchor’s analysis was not well received. Some went as far as to accuse Hayes of being an agent of Russia, claiming that he is trying to undermine Biden’s candidacy in order to help President Donald Trump.

“A lot of people were unhappy with the fact we covered the story,” Hayes began, saying that the feedback he received “fell into three categories.”

“The first category were people who basically said, ‘I don’t believe Tara Reade. I believe Joe Biden,'” Hayes said. The anchor described the second group as the “I don’t care” category, explaining that Democrats whose priority is to beat Trump criticized him for covering the accusations against Biden because they felt such reporting could jeopardize the party’s chances of winning the 2020 presidential election.

The third group of critics, Hayes said, was “the most disquieting” because it consisted of Democrats who cast doubt on Reade’s character, claiming that she is “not credible” because of her opinions on politics. “These are the things that have been used forever against women making these types of allegations,” he said.

Hayes concluded that the main lesson of the Me Too movement is not to accept all accusations without scrutiny, but to thoroughly investigate them instead of outright dismissing the women who claim to have been violated.

“The lesson is to take allegations seriously, to swiftly investigate the facts surrounding them as best as one can while leaving aside the worst, age-old instincts to drag the women who make those claims through the mud.”

Biden has vehemently denied Reade’s allegations, but the saga appears to have bruised the Democratic Party. Republicans have jumped at the chance to point out that Democrats behaved differently when similar accusations were made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Even some Democratic insiders are reportedly concerned about the developments.