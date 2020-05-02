January Jones Stuns In A Teal Bikini: ‘Happy Birthday Mom!’

January revealed that she was going for a morning swim.

January Jones kicked off the weekend by flaunting her fit figure in a chic bikini. However, when she shared a photo of her stylish swimwear with her 985,000 Instagram followers, the caption she included with it had a few of her followers scratching their heads.

The 42-year-old Mad Men star wished her mother, Karen, a happy birthday. She also wrote that she was participating in a “morning lap swim” when her photo was taken. The latter revelation led to one of January’s followers making an observation about the array of accessories she was wearing with her two-piece. The actress was rocking a gold medallion necklace with a thick chain, a pair of large textured gold hoop earrings, and retro cat-eye sunglasses with metallic frames and dark lenses.

“Lap swim with necklace, earrings and sunglasses?” the seemingly skeptical commenter wrote.

“Gold doesn’t rust. and it was more a water aerobics situation,” January explained.

The teal swimsuit that January chose for her workout featured a halter neck design with adjustable sliding cups. A small panel of aqua fabric looped around the top of the bikini’s thick halter strap. The string underneath the bust was also the light cyan shade, and the entire bathing suit was trimmed with the color.

January was wearing the cups of her bikini top scrunched inwards to expose a generous amount of her ample cleavage, including more than a hint of sideboob spillage. She was standing in chest-deep water, but, because it was crystal-clear, the bottom half of her bathing suit was still visible. January was wearing a pair of high-waisted briefs that hit her right below the bellybutton. The bottoms had wide sides with low-cut leg openings that showed off her athletic thighs and a hint of her pert posterior. Her two-piece also showcased her trim waist and flat stomach.

The actress was wearing her chin-length blond hair loosely pulled back. Her pale skin was flawless, and her lips were a soft, natural shade of pink. She was flashing a big smile at the camera as she held her arms out to the sides.

Over the span of an hour, January’s morning workout photo racked up over 47,000 likes. Her followers also flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the snapshot.

“I’m relieved to see you using flotation devices…” read a popular response from actor Will Kemp.

“Hold up, my jaw fell, have to go back an pick it up,” another commenter wrote.

“Wow!!!!!!! You just made me take a deep breath. Flawless,” a third Instagrammer remarked.

