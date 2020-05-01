Marie Osmond Looks Lovely In Rainbow Challenge Pic For Good Cause

She was asked to participate by good friend and singer Olivia Newton-John.

Marie Osmond looks lovely in a new Instagram snap where she participated in a rainbow challenge. She was asked to take a photo with a rainbow for a good cause by her dear friend Olivia Newton-John, and The Talk host accepted. The dramatic image will help support a fund that will feed those most vulnerable during this worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

A longtime philanthropist, Marie happily accepted Olivia’s challenge, participating with an organization called Yumi. The food company promises to donate a month’s worth of meals to the group Feeding America to support families most in need during this crisis for each rainbow photo posted and tagged on social media.

In the black-and-white image, Marie appears to be standing outside though it is unclear if this is a new pic taken at her Utah home or an older photo from an area outside of The Talk set, which she hosts alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood.

Marie is wearing a flattering dark-colored shirt in the sweet pic. The pattern on the garment is particularly interesting as it features not only flowers but a modern paisley print as well. A scoop neckline looks stunning on the entertainer without revealing too much cleavage. Marie always adds a neckline or skirt length to her outfits that show off her skin but keeps with her belief of modesty. On her wrist, a lovely cuff bracelet is seen.

Marie is smiling in the image, showing off a stunning face fashion which includes darker lined eyes, lots of mascara, and dramatic eye makeup. Her eyebrows are filled into a perfect arch, one of her most iconic facial trademarks, and her lips are full and lush, with what appears to be a medium hue lip color.

Her right hand is extended and a rainbow was added to the photo, ending in Marie’s palm. It is the only colorful part of the total image. The rainbow idea comes from a children’s book titled Rainbows in Windows. Marie explained the premise of the book in the Instagram caption seen above.

Marie’s followers found the photo to be a joyful way to take a moment and do something good during this health crisis where many people are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

“You are beautiful!! Inside and out. Love you,” remarked a follower of the talk show host.

“You are the Pot of Gold at the end Marie,” said a second fan, following their statement with heart, smiley face, and prayer hands emoji.

“Rainbows remind me how God keeps His promises,” stated a third fan.

“Marie’s like a rainbow, She makes us smile,” said a fourth Instagram user.