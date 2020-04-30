Nicole Thorne Poses On The Floor In Nothing But Panties

Nicole Thorne heated up her Instagram page last night with a sultry photo that saw her wearing nothing but a tiny pair of panties. This is the second time that the Australian model has posed topless on social media in as many days, after sharing a spicy pic of herself hanging out in bed in nude underwear, as covered by The Inquisitr yesterday.

For her latest update, the 29-year-old switched things up by posing on the floor, and was sitting on the polished wood surface with one leg folded in front of her body and the other seemingly stretched to the side. Nicole oozed elegance and sex-appeal, striking a graceful pose with one arm delicately raised to her head and the edge of her palm resting on the center of her forehead. Her other palm covered her chest, as the half-naked model strategically censored her buxom curves by coquettishly placing her forearm and fingers over her nipples. Her voluptuous assets were still left well within eyesight, as the sizzling brunette flashed some major sideboob and underboob.

Nicole was wearing a black g-string that showed off her hips and thighs. The high-cut bottoms had thin side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones, highlighting her tiny waist. The garment featured a scoop waistline that fell far past her belly button, exposing her chiseled tummy. A scalloped hem adorned the skimpy item, adding chic to the number. The stunner accessorized with a black manicure to match her underwear, and completed the racy look with a sophisticated glam.

The makeup application consisted of thick eyebrows and long lashes to bring out her eyes. Nicole called further attention to her blue gaze with a subtle brown eyeliner and plumped up her lips with a nude-pink shade, finishing up her glam look with blush and highlighter. She wore her hair down and styled in messy waves, letting a few locks brush over her shoulder.

The photo was tagged in Brisbane, Queensland, and was taken by professional photographer Rocky Batchelor — to whom Nicole gave a shout-out in her caption and with whom the model has collaborated on other photoshoots previously shared to Instagram, all of them just as seductive this one. The shot had a strong artistic feel to it, granted in part by the dim lighting, with the ebbing shadows giving way to a few gleaming rays of sun. The melange of shade and warm, diffuse light accentuated her glowing tan, as did the earth-toned interior, keeping the focus on her bared skin.

Nicole left her curves do all the talking, choosing a simple, toned-down background for the pic. The only elements of decor seen in the picture were a beige wooden bench that matched the floor and a feathery decoration that took up a portion of the foreground. Sunlight shone on her ample bust and toned midriff, and illuminated half her face. Her body cast a sexy shadow on the wall behind her, with the silhouette mirroring her curves.

The Aussie beauty shot a scorching look at the camera and parted her lips in a provocative way. She penned a flirty caption for her post, adding a crescent moon emoji. As expected, fans were ensnared by the upload, clicking the like button more than 31,100 times and leaving 414 comments under the photo.

“Wow,” wrote fellow Australian model Abby Dowse, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Very very beautiful,” remarked another Instagram user, ending with a heart-with-ribbon emoji.

One follower penned a poetic message for the dark-haired beauty. “The sun dances on your beautiful body,” read their comment, trailed by three heart emoji.