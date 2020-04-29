Hannah Palmer Sizzles In A Sexy One-Piece Tiger-Print Swimsuit

Buxom bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a tiger-print one-piece swimsuit that showcased her curves to perfection. Hannah didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated exactly where the snap was taken, but she posed on a beach, kneeling in the sand. No one was visible in the background, and the picture was taken while the sun was setting, casting a magical glow over the entire frame.

Hannah’s curves were the focal point of the shot, and she accentuated them in a sexy one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The swimsuit featured a lace-up detail all up the side, giving the piece a bit of a peek-a-boo vibe that added to the seductive nature of the shot. The sides of the swimsuit were high-cut, elongating her curvaceous legs, and the front appeared to dip low enough to reveal a hint of cleavage.

Hannah positioned herself so the camera captured her from the side, and arched her back slightly to emphasize her hourglass physique. Her blond locks tumbled down her back and chest in a tousled style, and though not all of the front of her swimsuit was visible, there was still plenty for her followers to love.

Hannah placed both her hands on her legs and she gazed at the camera, her lips parted slightly in a smoldering look. She wore minimal makeup for the shot, with bold brows to frame her stunning blue eyes and a slight hint of color on her plump pout. She didn’t mention where the swimsuit she wore in the picture came from, but the piece looked incredible on her curvaceous physique.

Hannah’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 26,800 likes within just two hours. It also received 391 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Absolutely gorgeous!! Stunning Hannah!!” one follower said.

“Can’t take my eyes off you,” another fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“You look so amazing and sexy,” one follower commented.

“Hannah, you are looking gorgeous in your picture on here I love it alot,” another fan said, and included a string of heart eyes emoji in his comment.

