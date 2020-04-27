Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Activewear

The model flaunted her incredible figure in her skintight workout gear.

On Monday, April 27, American fitness model Ana Cheri started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the social media sensation posing in a sizable kitchen. Numerous cabinets and an oven can be seen in the background. She sat on a kitchen island with a container of protein powder from the supplement company 1st Phorm placed in front of her. Ana held onto a shaker cup, also manufactured by 1st Phorm. She pushed back a strand of her hair, as she lowered her gaze, flashing her beautiful smile.

Ana sizzled in a plunging black sports bra with mesh paneling and a pair of high-waisted leggings, adorned with a marble pattern. The skintight activewear showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. Ana kept the sporty look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the brunette beauty styled her hair in a sleek side part and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Ana also sported sculpted eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the former Playboy Playmate provided additional advertisement for 1st Phorm by tagging the company and listing the benefits of “protein shakes.” She also shared her recipe for a “delicious iced mocha treat” that included the brand’s Level-1 protein powder in the flavor “German Chocolate Cake.”

Fans seemed to adore the post as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of Ana’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Looking [b]eautiful Ana,” wrote one fan.

“Gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Always a treat to see you babe,” said another admirer, adding a kissing face emoji to the comment.

“To be so beautiful should be a crime,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Ana has not yet responded to the comments.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fit figure on social media. Recently, she uploaded a picture in which she flaunted her perky derriere in figure-hugging joggers from her clothing brand, Cheri Fit. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.