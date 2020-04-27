Yanet Garcia Holds Stack Of $100 Bills & Flaunts Famous Booty In Tight Camo Sweats

Yanet Garcia flaunted her famous booty in her latest Instagram share and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” was seen hanging out at home in her kitchen. Yanet faced her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder with a sultry stare. She held a wad of $100 bills in her hands and teased a giveaway of $5,000 that she was doing with Sorteos en Vivo.

“In these difficult times we want to help everyone. That is why we have joined together to deliver $ 500 usd to 10 families, for a total of $ 5,000,” the post read.

Yanet certainly grabbed her audience’s attention while clad in a pair of snug camo-print sweats. The pants fit tight on her curvy lower half, accentuating her muscular buttocks and legs. Its waistband sat high on her hips, drawing attention to her trim back and tiny waist. Thanks to a large slit that went up high on her thighs, fans were also treated to a generous glimpse of Yanet’s toned legs.

She wore a simple black crop top to accompany the patterned pants. The garment sat snug on her ribs and showed a peek of her chest while she was posed in profile. Meanwhile, it was tight in the rest of her body and helped flaunt her fit arms. She kept her accessories simple, adding only a black baseball cap and a small silver bracelet around her wrist.

Yanet styled her long, brunette locks in loose spiral curls that cascaded down her back as she tilted her head over her shoulder. She emphasized her eyes with smoky shadow paired with thick lashes and defined brows that really made her eyes pop. Yanet also included a dab of blush and highlighter to her cheekbones.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling new upload. The post racked up over 92,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments in less than 30 minutes. Many fans commented on the sexy snap to rave over Yanet’s curvy posterior, while countless others entered to win the contest. The majority of the social media star’s followers commented in Spanish, though many commented in English. Even her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, chimed in.

“So inspiring you are helping people during this time!” Howes gushed alongside a few flame emoji.

“You are very beautiful, thank you so much for making a difference,” one social media user complimented.

“You are a beautiful friend you do not stop helping that is beautiful!” another Instagrammer added with a trio of red hearts.