CJ Sparxx Flaunts Killer Physique In Tiny Snakeskin-Print Bikini While Basking In The Sun

CJ Sparxx flashed a generous amount of skin in her latest Instagram post. In the new two-photo update, published today, the half-American, half-German model showcased her incredibly fit body in a skimpy bikini while soaking up some sun, leaving little to the imagination.

The first snapshot showed CJ basking in the sun, seemingly in her lawn, and dressed in her swimwear. She sat on the floor with her legs spread while leaning to the side. She raised her chin and faced the sky while closing her eyes, feeling the warm sunshine enveloping her body. She placed her left hand on her knee, while her right hand touched the top of her cap.

In the second pic, her pose was similar to the first shot. Only that, she lowered her head from the raised position, while still closing her eyes. In the third snap, she angled her upper body to face sideways. She leaned backward, almost touching the wooden gate. Apart from the gate, her background comprised of palm trees, an iron gate further back, and a pink-and-black hula hoop.

According to the caption of the post, CJ has been enjoying the toy hoop lately, taking it with her “everywhere” she goes and letting her friends and some strangers try it. She also shared a short story about her encounter with someone playing with the toy.

She rocked an itty bitty blue snakeskin-print two-piece. The top boasted small padded cups that barely held her voluptuous chest. As the cups were too small, it failed to cover her entire breasts. The piece was held together by small straps that tied over her neck and around her back. She wore the matching pair of bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which showed an ample amount of skin, including her taut tummy and flat abs. Tiny strings were tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

CJ enhanced her beauty with minimal makeup. The application consisted of well-defined eyebrows, a hint of pink blush, and some pink color on her lips. She also wore a few pieces of jewelry, such as a gold Cartier bangle and a white gold tennis bracelet.

Since going live, the post earned more than 14,000 likes and over 300 comments. Many of CJ’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with messages, telling her how sexy she looked in the photos.

“You are a symbol of beauty,” an admirer gushed, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You took this hula hoop to a whole new level for everyone. So proud of you!” wrote another fan.