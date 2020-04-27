Hilde Osland Shares Massive Instagram Update From Her New Zealand Trip

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland surprised her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive update in which she shared some of her favorite shots from a recent trip she took to New Zealand.

In the first snap, Hilde showed off her curvaceous physique in a tight white mini dress that clung to every inch of her body. The dress featured buttons all the way down the front, which appeared to be close to bursting over Hilde’s chest. She played with the collar of her shirt as she posed for the shot, and had her long blond locks pulled up in a messy bun.

She got a bit more casual for the second snap, pulling her hair into two braids and topping it with a pink backwards baseball cap. She rocked a nude set that featured a long-sleeved crop top and booty shorts. Hilde seems to have gone casual quite a few times while out exploring the natural beauty of New Zealand, as in her third snap she rocked a loose sweatshirt with a cartoon print and faded, ripped jeans.

Hilde got glamorous in the fourth look, a sequinned crop top and skirt that showed off her curves to perfection. She also made sure to include a few snaps that showcased her bombshell body in a bikini. In the sixth shot from her update, Hilde rocked a white crochet bikini top that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and a pair of colorful bikini bottoms with high-cut sides. Hilde tugged on the sides gently in the shot while posing on a patio area outdoors.

In the final shot from her update, Hilde treated her followers to a few of her rear as she immersed herself in a body of water. Hilde rocked a pair of blue thong bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination and got into a body of water with a stunning view. She paired the thong bottoms with a white t-shirt, which appeared to be soaked, although her back was to the camera so the front of the look wasn’t visible.

Hilde’s followers absolutely loved the massive update filled with smoking-hot snaps, and the post racked up over 28,400 likes within just 30 minutes. It also received 659 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“For the longest time I thought this account was computer generated because you looked too perfect to be real,” one follower commented.

“You look so amazingly beautiful Hildee,” another fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” another commented.

“Might be the sexiest woman alive,” one fan said.

Whether she’s on vacation abroad or at home, Hilde loves to thrill her followers with sexy snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she tantalized her followers with a double Instagram update in which she rocked a sizzling lingerie set from the brand Lounge Underwear.