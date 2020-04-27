Romee Strijd Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Sexy Throwback Snap

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd tantalized her 6.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot throwback snap that showed off some serious cleavage. Romee didn’t provide any context for when the shot was taken, beyond stating in the caption of the post that it was a throwback.

In the shot, Romee appeared to be backstage somewhere or potentially on a photoshoot. The space behind her was relatively plain and empty, but there appeared to be a set-up containing lights positioned to her left.

Romee rocked a natural yet sultry look in the close-up snap. Her long blond locks hung down her back in a straight style, and the roots were teased at the front to add some volume around her face. Her brows were a few shades darker than her hair, framing her stunning eyes with bold brown. Her eye makeup featured bronze tones and didn’t appear to include much eyeliner or mascara, giving her a natural golden glow. She finished off the beauty look with a sheer wash of color on her plump pout, with just enough to slightly darken her natural lip color.

Romee kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of earrings and a black choker necklace with a small star nestled at her throat. The photo was cropped just below Romee’s bust, so her full ensemble wasn’t visible. However, she appeared to be wearing an eye-catching and intricate garment. The look featured a straight neckline that flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and the garment seemed to have a nude base with a white lace overlap. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, and Romee posed with one strap in place and the other falling down her shoulder in a seductive manner.

The stunner’s followers absolutely loved the sexy throwback, and the post racked up over 282,600 likes within just one day. The post also received 1,066 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Wow,” one fan said simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I love this photo! You are beautiful,” another follower commented.

“How can one person be so beautiful,” a third fan said, captivated by Romee’s naturally stunning looks.

“You are such a huge inspiration!” another follower added.

Whether she’s rocking lingerie or swimwear, Romee isn’t afraid to show off her curves in revealing outfits. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, celebrity photographer Gilles Bensimon shared a smoking-hot snap of Romee on his own Instagram feed. She rocked a net top from Alexandre Vauthier that revealed a sizzling amount of skin, and posed at a piano for the sexy shot.