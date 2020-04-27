Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Sunbathing With Her Dog

Kaley got some sun in her two-piece while on a pool floatie.

Kaley Cuoco gave fans a peek at her flawless bikini body over the weekend as she posted a cute video of herself doing a little sunbathing with one of her dogs while she relaxed in her at home swimming pool. The clip, which she shared with her 5.9 million followers via Instagram stories on April 26, showed the former The Big Bang Theory star as she relaxed on a large inflatable with her foster dog, a Chihuahua name Dumps.

The short clip showed Kaley as she floated further and further away into the middle of the water on a white inflatable which was slightly elevated at the bottom.

Little Dumps looked over the side to the bottom of the pool as Kaley lied on her back with her left arm bent and resting on the edge and her ponytail draped over the top.

The actress was clearly getting her tan on as she soaked up the sunshine in a light blue and white vertical striped bikini top which appeared to be strapless to avoid any awkward tan lines.

She appeared to go mismatched with her two-piece. She paired that with plain black bikini bottoms, which were only just visible as she floated away with her pup by her side.

The video appeared to be shot by the side of the swimming pool by her husband Karl Cook, who informed his wife that she was lying the wrong way around on the fun pool floatie.

“Honey, you’re upside down on that thing. You’re supposed to be the other way around,” Karl told her from behind the camera as the twosome self-isolate together in Los Angeles.

Kaley then hit back by shouting that she thought enjoying it that way around was “better.”

She also poked a little fun at her man in the caption posted on the video.

Kaley shared the clip with her fans alongside the words, “Swimming with Dumps! also thanks mr-know-it-all I’m aware it’s upside down,” alongside an eye roll emoji.

While Kaley and Dumps enjoyed some time in the pool together, Karl panned the camera to the left at the end of the clip to show one of their other dogs looking on from the side.

The husband and wife duo appear to be having a whole lot of fun together amid the coronavirus lockdown, and have been keeping their fans well updated with how they’re spending all their newfound downtime.

Another recent upload to Kaley’s Instagram showed her and Karl posing together for a selfie as the actress showed off her swimming pool muumuu, which inspired a hilarious response from her The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki.