Zhara Nilsson Shows Off Her Curves In An Attention-Grabbing Black Crop Top

Swedish model Zhara Nilsson recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a hot, thought-provoking snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Saturday, April 25, Zhara could be seen rocking a black, halter-neck crop top with the words, “I have no t*ts” printed on it. The provocative garment drew viewers’ attention toward her ample bosoms and bare midsection. Meanwhile, she completed her attire with matching bottoms.

In terms of her beauty looks, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that perfectly matched her tanned skin. She dusted her cheeks with a brown blush and opted for a mauve shade of lipstick that perfectly accentuated her luscious lips. As for her eye makeup, she kept it simple by applying a bronze eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted, curly hair in a bun. As for accessories, she opted for a silver watch, an assortment of gold and silver rings, a pair of small hoop earrings, and a gold pendant with her named carved into it. Zhara also wore her reading glasses to pull off a very sexy, yet nerdy look.

For the snap, she stood in her bedroom. To strike a pose, she raised both of her arms and held her head. She tilted her face toward the left side, flashed an ear-to-ear smile, and gazed right at the camera.

Instead of including a geotag, she used the word “quarantine” to indicate her location. In the caption, she referenced her provocative crop top and joked that she compulsively tells lies, such as saying that she does not have breasts.

Zhara, who is also a singer, urged her fans to visit the link in her Instagram bio to listen to her newly-released single, “Vain.”

Within eight hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 10,000 likes and 160-plus comments.

“Damn, this is the biggest lie I have seen today,” one of her fans commented on the snap, referring to the model’s crop top.

“You are really stunning!!” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Stunning, incredible shot! Your shirt is too funny,” a third follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “cute baby,” and “perfect,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her fans and followers, many other models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Christy Mack, Diana Maux, Vicky Aisha, and Naty Ashba.