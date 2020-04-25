Dove Cameron Goes Braless Beneath Leather Blouse With Puffy Sleeves

Dove Cameron impressed her 35.8 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon with a sultry photo of herself rocking a leather blouse with puffy sleeves.

In the pic, Dove is seen sporting an edgy ensemble that included a pair of dark denim pants alongside her chic top. The Descendants actress chose to go braless beneath her top, giving her admirers an eyeful of her chest, including her cleavage.

She used a light layer of makeup to brighten her gorgeous facial features. She used mascara to thicken her lashes and a little bit of eyeshadow on her lids. To complete her application, she shaded in her lips with a shade of pink lip gloss to her plump lips. It also appeared that she spent time grooming her eyebrows.

The 24-year-old left her hair loose in blond curls. She posed for the photo by leaning her head against her hand, which she sank into her lush locks. Her wrist tattoo was also visible, showing a pistol with a single rose extending from the barrel.

On her neck, Dove sported a silver necklace. She also accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings, although her hair partially obscured them.

Dove did not use Instagram’s geotag feature, so it wasn’t immediately clear where she posed for the photo. However, it looked like she was relaxing outdoors somewhere. A chainlink fence was visible behind her, along with some foliage.

Within 12 hours of going live, Dove’s post earned more than 1.6 million likes and over 5,600 comments from her fans and famous friends. Dozens of her admirers flocked to her comments section to compliment her looks, many of them were impressed with her “fairy tale hair.”

Aside from her regular fans, several famous people like Paris Hilton, Jessie Paege, Niki Demar, Rose Vandekerckhove, and Jeremy Scott, liked and commented on her pic.

“I love your hair that wavy!” exclaimed one fan.

“You are so unbelievably perfect,” gushed a second user, adding a pleading face emoji to their remark.

“You seriously look like mal with those green eyes,” said a third person, referring to her character from the Descendants films.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Dove had taken part in the popular “Remember Me” challenge on TikTok. Dove’s fans started a trend on the social media platform where they would film themselves recording a choreographed dance to her new song, “Remember Me.” The singer finally responded by sharing her version of the challenge.