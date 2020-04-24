Ainsley Rodriguez Shows off Chiseled Abs In Brown Sports Bra And Patterned Shorts For New Workout Series

Ainsley Rodriguez added a new heart-pumping workout routine to her Instagram page on Friday and it was designed to train the entire body. In the new workout series, the Latina fitness model rocked a brown sports bra and a pair of patterned shorts for the high-intensity interval circuit.

She started with a series of plank jacks combined with side-to-side jumps. For this exercise, she propped herself up on her arms as she performed the plank jacks. Then with both legs together, she jumped from one side of her mat to the other and back again.

In the second clip, Ainsley tackled a set of squats into side knee raises. Each time she raised her knee, she twisted her torso in its direction.

The third video saw her perform a series of pulse switch lunges. She started in the lunge position with one leg in front of the other After a couple of shallow knee-bends she jumped and switched the positions of her feet.

In the fourth clip, she lay on her side for a set of oblique crunches. She kept one hand close to her head and her elbow pointed out to one side. Then she lifted her knee toward her arm and lifted her torso toward it, leading with her elbow.

Next, it was time for jumping jacks, and Ainsley followed those with a set of shoulder taps. For the latter exercise, she got into a plank position and then alternated touching each shoulder with her hands.

In her caption, Ainsley instructed her fans to do each exercise for 20 seconds and to follow that with 10 seconds of rest. The circuit should be repeated eight times, she added. Ainsley also declared her love for High-Intensity interval workout and went on to tout their purported benefits.

In the almost 200 comments under the post, some of Ainsley’s fans complimented her physique.

“Love your abs. Not too muscular, just perfect like it is,” one Instagram user wrote before adding a heart-eye and rose emoji to their comment.

“So beautiful,” another Instagram user added.

Those abs looking great @ainsley another person added. have a great weekend beautiful!

Ainsley, you’re simply amazing! a fourth commenter gushed before including a string of red hearts at the end of their comment.

Ainsley has been treating her fans to several of these at-home workouts of late. In one of her previous posts. she trained her upper body with resistance bands while wearing a gray sports bra and shorts. The post has been liked over 18,000 times and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it.