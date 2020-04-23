Paul Nassif & Wife Brittany Reveal Their Baby’s Gender: ‘It’s A Girl!’

Botched star Paul Nassif and his wife, Brittany Pattakos Nassif, have revealed the gender of their child just a week after announcing their pregnancy.

The couple will be having a baby girl, according to E! News.

Brittany surprised her husband with a golfing gender reveal on Wednesday night. In the video posted to Instagram, Nassif hit the golf ball and it exploded into a cloud of pink smoke. He was a bit confused at first as he looked around for the color.

Finally, the doctor spotted the powder on the ground next to where he hit the ball, and excitedly screamed, “Pink! It’s a girl!”

Nassif expressed his excitement in the caption of the Instagram video, saying he can’t wait to meet his future daughter and asked fans to comment with ideas for female baby names. He also joked that he needed to brush up on his diaper changing skills.

According to the E! News article, Nassif said that he “knew in his heart” that the baby would be a girl. This will be Nassif’s first daughter.

“We have three boys and a boy dog…it was finally time to have a little girl,” Paul said. “I’m so excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days.”

Pattakos told the outlet she was thrilled about the news, but also a bit anxious about the new experience of becoming a mother.

“I’m very excited,” Pattakos said. “I’m also a little nervous too, because it’s a different experience, something new, especially when your body’s changing. It’s amazing what your body can do.”

The baby will be Pattakos’ first child and Nassif’s fourth. He is already a father to three boys with his ex-wife, Adrienne Maloof. Pattakos is 14 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Nassif announced the pregnancy on April 15 via an Instagram post of the sonogram image, adding a sweet caption, according to People Magazine.

“I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world…October can’t come soon enough.”

Pattakos also shared the same sonogram photo on her page and confirmed the October due date, and also hinted that she was going to be throwing Nassif a gender reveal party.

Nassif proposed to Pattakos on June 1 last year. The couple got married in October of 2019 in Santorini with 65 guests. They also held a private ceremony in California the weekend prior, cited the People article.