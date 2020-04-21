Abigail Ratchford Bares Cleavage In Cut-Out Velvet Bra For Sultry Instagram Post

Abigail Ratchford turned up the heat on her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon with a stunning new post. In a photo on her feed, the model sported an emerald green, velvet lingerie set with cut-outs that showed off some major skin. Her outfit left little to the imagination as she posed in a home and asked fans for a good caption.

The photo showed Abigail standing in what appeared to be a living room, though her exact location was unknown. A tall fan palm could be seen beside her, and natural light appeared to be shining in from the other side of the room. The rays washed over Abigail’s tan body and perfectly highlighted her curves. She looked positively radiant in her three-piece lingerie set.

Abigail’s look included a demi-cut bra made of green velvet and lined with thin, green lace. The low cut of the bra did little to contain Abigail’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. Even more skin was on show via large cut-outs over her breasts, which made the photo just barely Instagram-friendly.

Abigail’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the bra and a matching garter belt, which hugged her hourglass figure closely. The garter featured sheer, lace panels that drew attention to Abigail’s midsection. She paired the garter with a thong that came up above her hips, showing off her shapely thighs.

Abigail did not add any accessories to the sexy ensemble, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her glam included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a nude gloss on her full lips. Her jet-black locks fell over her shoulders in luscious curls.

Abigail posed with one arm above her head, leaning against something off-camera. She pushed one hip out to the side to further show off her figure, arched her back, and looked down below.

The post garnered more than 17,000 likes and just over 500 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Abigail’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Love you. You’re the best,” one fan said.

“This is my favorite photo of you ever,” another user added.

“Such a beauty queen my baby,” a third follower wrote.

Of course, Abigail always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she went for a neon look in another cut-out set, which her followers loved.