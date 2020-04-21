Nicole Thorne Goes Topless In Sizzling Snap On The Beach

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, a sizzling shot in which she went completely topless. The picture was taken by photographer Benjamin Patrick, who Nicole made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Nicole included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on the post, and the shot was taken on what appeared to be a beach surrounded by greenery. Nicole perched on a stretch of sand covered with some debris from nature, and lush green trees and grass were visible in the background. The background of the shot remained somewhat blurred, however, as the focus of the shot was on Nicole.

She rocked a white and beige striped garment around her waist and covering up some of her pert derriere, and nothing else. Nicole sat with her legs up and leaned forward so her ample assets were pressed into her thighs and somewhat hidden from the camera. However, while her cleavage was hidden from the angle the shot was taken, a serious amount of side boob was on display for her eager fans.

Her toned legs looked incredible in the shot, and several of the tattoos on her legs were visible. Nicole’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her bare back in an effortless style. She had one arm propped on her knee while the other hand brushed a few tresses away from her stunning face.

Nicole’s sun-kissed skin looked incredible in the shot, and she accentuated her natural beauty with a soft yet glamorous makeup look. A matte pink hue drew attention to her plump pout as she seductively parted her lips for the camera. She also rocked a subtle smoky eye with a distinctly feline vibe that gave her a sexy look.

Nicole’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 12,500 likes within just one hour. It also received 148 comments from her eager fans.

“Wow very beautiful,” one fan said, followed by two flame emoji.

“You are looking amazing,” another follower added.

“I love this take! Gorgeous photo,” another fan commented.

“So pretty!!!” one follower exclaimed.

Nicole isn’t afraid to show off her curves in all kinds of sexy ensembles and settings, and has been sharing plenty of sizzling snaps with her followers during quarantine. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post with two stunning snaps. In the pictures, Nicole flaunted her bombshell body in a white mesh lingerie set that left little to the imagination.