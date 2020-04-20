Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Shows Off Her Booty ‘Hickey’ On Instagram

The German supermodel got NSFW on Instagram.

Lorena Rae got pretty cheeky on Instagram over the weekend as she posted a collection of photos that showed her taking part in a number of different activities at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. But while most of the snaps in the collage the Victoria’s Secret star shared with her 1.8 million followers on April 19 were pretty wholesome, the 25-year-old German lingerie model got NSFW with one photo that showed her booty in a white lace thong.

The risque snap, which can still be seen on Lorena’s official Instagram account, was in the center of the upload and showed off a mark on her derriere which didn’t go unnoticed by one of her friends.

Fellow supermodel Chase Carter pointed out the red blotch in the comments section and asked Lorena, “Is that a hickey on your a**?” Her question has received more than 200 likes.

Lorena — who recently wowed her Instagram followers with a topless shot as she shared how much she missed working — cheekily replied, “both sides so it looks even” while her risque response received more than 400 likes.

“Understandable, I mean I’m not a one bitter either,” Chase then responded.

A number of fans chimed in on the photo in the comments section and also joked about the twosome’s interaction.

“Lucky him,” one person said with a four leaf clover emoji.

“The middle shot is the best!” another said, referring to the booty baring lingerie photo.

“Your boy sure know’s how to take a bite ouch!!!! that gotta hurt,” a third person commented.

But while there’s no doubting that Lorena’s look at her derriere was NSFW, the rest of the photos in her lockdown collage were a little more family friendly.

A few of the other photos from the lingerie and swimwear model featured looks at her wearing a white face mask, eating plenty of food, and enjoying a glass of red wine.

Others included a photo of Lorena looking sad with a tear rolling down her cheek while she also took a nap in a pink tie die sweatshirt.

The upload has received more than 105,000 likes in the first 14 hours since she uploaded it to her account, as well as more than 500 comments.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Lorena has been treated to a cheeky look at her fit and toned model body on her Instagram account.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, the star previously wowed as she rocked a completely see-through dress when she shared a glimpse at a pretty risque recent photo shoot she did for the cover of the latest issue of Maxim magazine.