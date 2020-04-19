Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Curves In Bikinis From Her Own Capsule Collection

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 904,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased several bikinis from her very own capsule collection. She showed off the revealing looks by wearing them all herself, simultaneously flaunting her enviable curves. Alexa collaborated with the brand Poema Swim on the capsule collection, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The shots were all taken in front of a plain white wall with nothing but one tall green plant visible. The focus remained on the various bikinis Alexa showcased, as well as on her tantalizing curves.

In the first snap, she rocked a bikini with a cheetah-print. The bikini top featured a unique criss-cross detail on the chest, and exposed a major amount of cleavage. There was a criss-cross detail below her bust as well. Alexa accessorized with a delicate necklace that featured a butterfly on it. The bottoms were a simple string bikini style with bows on either hip. She cropped the photo so that her eyes weren’t visible and the focus remained on the bikini.

The second look she rocked was a cerulean hue, and the bikini top featured underwire cups that had some structure. Her cleavage was on display, and the straps featured a tie detail that added a feminine twist. The matching bottoms were a simple silhouette, and they stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs.

Alexa seems to have loved the cheetah-print fabric, as the third look consisted of a pair of simple bikini bottoms in the fabric, as well as a top with cap sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a knotted tie at the chest that accentuated her curves even more.

Alexa featured a few more bikinis crafted from the same fabrics, with subtle variations in their styles. Her bronzed physique looked incredible in every single suit, and her followers couldn’t get enough.

The post racked up over 16,100 likes within just five hours. It also received 323 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Looooove the swimsuits omg,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Give me one of everything,” another follower added.

“With a body like yours a paper bag would look good. Love the last one,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful as always,” another said.

Alexa gave her fans a bit of a teaser recently, as The Inquisitr reported, sharing one of the cheetah-print bikinis in a sizzling snap. She posed in front of a set of large double doors with her curves on full display, and filled her fans in on the pre-launch of her capsule collection in the caption of the post.