Dolly Castro Flaunts Thick Thighs In Minuscule Gray Shorts

Dolly Castro added another scandalous photo to her Instagram feed this afternoon, flaunting her curvaceous figure in a pair of minuscule gray shorts. The fitness model’s April 15 share showed her striking a sultry pose, and fans have gone crazy over the upload so far.

The shot captured Castro posing in the middle of her kitchen, geotagging her location in Orange County, California — a frequent site for photos on her feed. Behind her were several large, white cabinets with silver knobs and a small table to her right. The model appeared to rest one hand on the refrigerator as she looked off to the side with a curious look.

The Nicaraguan model slayed in a sexy two-piece outfit that showcased her muscular figure. Her top was semi-sheer, with black fabric hugging her chest and arms tightly. The thin garment allowed for a piece of her black bra to be seen underneath while the 1st Phorm logo was written in bold, white letters across the front. The article hit a few inches above her bellybutton, offering a glimpse of her trim tummy.

Castro’s shorts proved to be even more revealing than her top, with a thick gray waistband that sat perfectly on her hips. The fabric gathered together on the sides of her hips, creating a ruching in the garment. Its sides were tied near her upper thigh, showing off her thick thighs that were also perfectly tanned.

She only added one simple accessory with a pair of earbuds. In her caption, the model mentioned that she was listening to Andy Frisella’s podcast, which has served as a significant motivation for her. The model urged her followers to have a listen, wishing everyone a productive day.

Castro pulled her long, ombre-dyed locks into a low ponytail that fell on one side of her shoulder. The model, who recently stunned in liquid leggings and a bra to match, added a striking application of makeup to her sporty-chic look. In addition to defined brows, Castro expertly lined her eyes with mascara and eyeliner. The bombshell included some shimmery eye shadow on the top of her lids and rounded off the look with a nude lip.

Her fans have shown the steamy post a whole lot of love so far, with over 21,000 double-taps and 300-plus comments in just two short hours.

“Woww looking good as always!” one of her fans raved, adding a single heart-eye emoji.

“Love you and you are body goals,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Good morning beautiful, i hope you have a good day,” a third Instagrammer wrote.