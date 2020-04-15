Isabelle Mathers Flaunts Her Killer Curves In A Form-Fitting Black Romper

Isabelle Mathers made a rare appearance on her Instagram page this week, much to the delight of her fans. The Australian model took to her account on Wednesday morning with a three-pic post that that has proved to be a big hit with her 1.2 million followers since going live.

The brunette beauty was snapped standing in a large, covered parking garage, which a geotag indicated was located in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. She was captured standing square in front of the camera in the first two slides of the post, staring the lens down with a sultry gaze as she gathered her long locks into a low ponytail behind her head. The third photo was taken at a further distance, giving the model’s audience a full-length look at the all-black ensemble she sported for the day.

Isabelle stunned in a ribbed black romper from Are You Ami that perfectly suited her killer curves. The garment had long sleeves that clung tight to her toned arms and a trendy, square neckline that teased just a hint of cleavage. It cinched in at her waist to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist, which she recently gave fans a full view of in a skimpy tiger-print bikini.

The one-piece proceeded to cling tight to Isabelle’s lower half, defining her curvy hips and derriere that she popped out to the side as she struck her pose for the camera. Also of note was the outfit’s short length — it hit just to the model’s upper thighs, allowing her to show off her long, lean legs.

The social media sensation completed her look with a black Oroton shoulder bag and combat boots that gave her form-fitting ensemble an edgy vibe. She also accessorized with a slew of jewelry from the L.A.-based line Luv Aj, including two pairs of gold hoop earrings. As for her glam, the mode was done up with a minimal application of makeup that included pink lipstick, a dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue-green eyes pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing Isabelle some love for the sizzling new Instagram update. After six hours of going live, it has racked up over 123,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, many with compliments for the model’s stunning display.

“You are literally perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan branded Isabelle as “goals.”

“Omg love your outfit! So cute!” a third follower quipped.

“What an incredible body!” commented a fourth admirer.

While Isabelle’s Instagram posts may be few and far between, her look-alike older sister, Olivia Mathers is very active on the platform. The model recently dazzled her own 575,000-plus followers with a steamy shot of herself relaxing outside in a white bikini. The post fared well with her fans, who awarded it more than 22,000 likes.