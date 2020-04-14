Instagram Model Brittany Renner Shows Off Her Fit Body In Multiple Bikini Photo Set

Instagram model Brittany Renner has treated fans to a deluge of photos over the past few weeks. In her most recent post the fitness model showcased her toned figure in four different bikinis, and referenced a big life change in her caption.

The social media influencer has kept busy while staying at home during the coronavirus crisis by posting more than usual. She gave followers a look at her sculpted physique in multiple swimsuits from various angles, each of which accentuated a different area of her body.

Renner wore a pink two-piece in the first picture in the photo set where she stood on a beach and looked directly into the camera with her left arm resting on rock. Her top was knotted in the middle and offered a view of her chiseled midsection. She wore the same suit in the second picture but stood to the side and showed off her legs and curvy backside.

For the third snap the model wore a yellow one-piece that was open in the middle to once again show off her stomach while also giving a glimpse of her under boob. The 28-year-old stood in front of a yellow wall and had a blonde wig on with a fierce look on her face. Renner wore the same swimsuit in the fourth shot but struck a sultry pose with her hands raised above her head.

The social media star changed into a lime green swimsuit for the fifth picture, which was a one-piece that was v-cut at the bottom. In the last photo, Renner had her back turned to the camera which showed off her curvy bottom in a thin-strapped bikini.

Her post received over 206,000 likes in just over a day and more than 1,700 comments from her 5.2 million followers. Besides a flurry of heart-eye and fire emojis most of the comments were in response to Renner’s caption which referenced leaving California to move out east.

“So excited for you!! Love you,” model Erica Fontaine replied.

“So damn proud of you! And so excited for this new chapter in your life,” a follower wrote.

“You deserve it all and I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” one fan commented.

Her boyfriend, Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington, left three open-eyes emojis in the comments. As reported by SportsGossip, Renner updated her location from California to Charlotte, North Carolina over the weekend. She updated fans with a video in her Instagram stories and said she had packed up her belongings for the move.