Emma Hernan Goes Braless Underneath A Slinky Tank Top While Bird Watching Out The Window

Emma Hernan revealed one of the ways she has been entertaining herself during quarantine in a hot new Instagram post that saw her clad in a very risque ensemble.

The American model took to her account on Monday with the steamy new shot that has since proved to be a huge hit with her 939,000 followers on the platform. She was snapped inside her home, which was furnished a tan sectional couch and plush rug. She stood in profile in front of one of the room’s full-length windows as she posed for the camera. While the scene on the other side of the glass was not captured by the lens, Emma took to the caption of the upload to explain that she was bird watching, an activity that has provided her a surprising source of entertainment while isolating at home.

Emma looked smoking hot as she observed her feathered friends in a revealing outfit that left little to the imagination. She sported a slinky gray tank top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms. She knotted its bottom hem up to its scoop neckline, stretching it further down her chest to expose her bare decolletage. The move also revealed that the model was going braless underneath the shirt, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

The blond bombshell showed even more skin by ditching her pants in favor of a black thong. The minuscule undergarment showcased Emma’s lean legs and curves thanks to its cheeky design. Meanwhile, its waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

No accessories were added to the model’s barely-there ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her impressive physique. She wore her platinum tresses down in a feathered style that cascaded behind her back. To highlight her striking facial features, she sported a full face of makeup that included a nude lip gloss, light red blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara.

Fans were far from shy about showering Emma’s racy social media appearance with love. The post has earned over 21,000 likes within its first day of going live to Instagram. It has also drawn hundreds of comments, many with compliments for the model’s stunning display.

“You might be the hottest woman alive,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Emma was “beautiful beyond words.”

“Love the casual look,” a third follower commented.

“I would definitely enjoy bird watching with you,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Nature watching isn’t Emma’s only quarantine activity. She revealed in a bikini-clad upload last week that she was also utilizing her quarantine time to plan her next vacation. That post was a hit with her fans as well, who awarded the upload nearly 21,000 likes.