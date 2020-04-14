Pregnant Nikki Bella Shares No-Makeup Photo Complete With Gray Hairs

The WWE star ditched the makeup and filters for a very candid photo as she opened up about her gray hairs and rubbing thighs.

Nikki Bella got very candid with her fans on Instagram this week as she stripped back the glam for a very candid selfie. The pregnant WWE star cozied up to her fiance, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, as she went completely makeup-free while proudly showing off her gray hairs for the world to see.

The star looked much less glamorous than fans are used to but still looked every inch the superstar in the April 12 upload as she opened up about how her pregnancy has changed her body, including her recent weight gain.

Nikki, who’s expected to give birth to her first child this summer, confirmed that the photo was all her and Artem with no trickery or filters in the very lengthy and heartfelt caption that accompanied the photo.

She shared that her pregnancy has given her pigmentation on her cheeks and on her upper lip, while she also revealed that spending so much time in doors amid the coronavirus stay at home order has “reminded [her] of the sparkles” and the “wild eyebrows” she has, as she referred to a few gray hairs that were just visible in her dark locks.

She also joked about her pregnancy weight gain thanks to her husband-to-be as she told fans that she’s been enjoying Artem’s cooking so much as they self-isolate together that her thighs are “already touching and rubbing.”

Nikki then continued to open up about a few other things she’s learned so far in her pregnancy, including the growth of unwanted hair and how to sleep on her side to support her growing bump.

The star — who announced that both she and her twin sister Brie Bella are both pregnant at the same time back in January — also got candid about having pimples as she encouraged her 9.1 million followers to learn love themselves a little more without make-up and constant beauty appointments.

In the stunning photo accompanying the lengthy and inspiring caption, Nikki pressed her forehead against the side of Artem’s face as she shot the selfie.

She had her dark hair tied up into a messy bun on the top of her head and rocked a strappy black top which was just visible in the photo.

The dancer also kept things casual as he sported a full beard and moustache and a grey t-shirt.

Fans clearly loved getting to see a less glammed-up Nikki on her social media and were quick to share their praise in the comments section after seeing her get so candid.

“You still are beautiful no matter what with makeup & without makeup,” one person told the Total Divas and Total Bellas star, who’s been proudly showing off her growing baby bump over the past few months.

“You’re so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Artem!” another fan said.

“How amazing and real!” a third Instagram user wrote with a red heart emoji.

The photo has received almost 300,000 likes.