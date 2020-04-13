Cindy Prado Slays In A Sexy Pink Set That Showcases Her Toned Figure

Cindy Prado stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a triple update in which she showcased her toned physique in a matching pink pant suit set. The snaps were taken outside in Miami, Florida, as Cindy clarified by including the location in the geotag of the post.

The ensemble Cindy wore was from the brand Oh Polly, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She stood in the middle of a crosswalk in the first snap, and showcased her sun-kissed skin in the sizzling ensemble.

Cindy rocked a pair of high-waisted pink pants that clung to her curves and showcased her toned thighs. She paired the bottoms with a pink cropped blazer that was a much sexier version of business chic. The blazer featured a structured fit and lapels, but the cropped length meant that her toned stomach was on display. She didn’t appear to be wearing much underneath the blazer, so a hint of cleavage was on display as well.

Cindy finished off the ensemble with a few accessories. She had a white bag on one shoulder, and rocked a pair of earrings as well as several layered necklaces. She had a pair of sunglasses on as well, and her long locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves. The second snap was a bit more closely cropped, and showcased Cindy’s flawless physique to perfection.

In the third shot, she treated her followers to a full-body look at the ensemble. Though the pants were tight through the hips and thighs, they had wide-legged bottoms that added a bit of drama to her outfit. She strutted down the sidewalk with several buildings in the background, including a Tom Ford store.

Cindy’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 3,300 likes within just 16 minutes. It also received 175 comments within the same time span.

“Love it!” one fan commented,

“You are very sexy,” another follower said.

“Queen. You look so perfect Babe,” another fan said, and included several heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Omg this outfit,” another fan said, loving Cindy’s style.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a festive Easter post with her followers in which she rocked a colorful ensemble from Fashion Nova. Cindy wore a stunning printed yellow dress that revealed plenty of skin. The unique look showcased a hint of cleavage, a large expanse of Cindy’s chiselled stomach, as well as nearly all of her thigh thanks to a scandalously high slit.