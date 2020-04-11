Madison Reed Sizzles In A White Bikini And Reminds Her Fans To Stay Hydrated

Madison posed with a classic Coke bottle.

Madison Grace Reed sat in the sand to pose for a sun-drenched bikini photo. On Saturday, the actress helped her fans start the weekend on a high note by sharing the stunning snapshot with them on Instagram. She also let her 644,000 followers know that she cared about their health and well-being by reminding them to stay hydrated.

Madison was pictured flaunting her fit figure in a dazzling white string bikini. Her top was a classic slide design with triangle cups and ties around the back and neck. One end of the garment’s long halter ties could be seen dangling down over Madison’s left collarbone near her neck.

Madison’s matching bottoms were almost completely hidden from view. The only part of the garment that was visible was its right side, which was an unbroken stretchy band instead of a string tie. The cord-like strap was thicker than the strings on her top.

The actress was wearing her light brown hair down and straight. The natural light outside was bringing out her golden highlights and making them shine. For her beauty look, Madison rocked a coral lip, dark eye makeup, and a hint of contour on her cheeks. Her toenails and fingernails were painted a vibrant shade of red.

Madison was sitting on a sandy beach in front of an old white car. She had her right knee up, which drew the eye to her sculpted thigh. Her left leg was curled in front of her so that her heel was almost touching her pert backside, and she had a line of sand running down her shin.

Madison had her legs slightly angled away from the camera, while she was turning her upper body towards it. Her left hand was resting on her right knee, and she was holding a glass Coca-Cola bottle in her right hand. The retro container was half-full.

The actress’ photo was taken during the golden hour, so the setting sun was bathing her in soft, orange light. According to her geotag, the image was snapped somewhere on Malibu Beach.

While soda isn’t the most hydrating of drinks, Madison’s photo seemingly inspired her to share a message about the importance of getting plenty of fluids. The image also earned the approval of her half-sister, Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice.

“Wowww! Love this shot,” Victoria wrote in the comments section her post.

“Even without water or soda… seeing your overwhelming beauty is enough hydration for me,” read another response to Madison’s photo.

“You do remind me of Cindy Crawford in the early nineties, with those Coke ads,” a third commenter opined.

The ocean was nowhere to be seen in Madison’s latest Instagram photo. However, she was pictured splashing around in the waves in a set of bikini snaps that she uploaded earlier this week.